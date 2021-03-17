PDF of March 18 issue
Bust the filibuster,
pass the PRO-union Act!
Medical justice: Release Mumia now!
International Women’s Day:
Protest of massacre in Philippines;
New York Boricua Resistance;
1970 march on women’s prison.
ALSO:
Solidarity with #BAmazon;
Sharpeville 1960: A turning point;
Bus drivers blast school reopening;
Stimulus for who?
UNITE TO SMASH RACISM!
Sanctuary schools;
Apache Stronghold;
What happened to Kendrick Johnson?
Convict murderer of George Floyd!
Editorial Defend voting rights!
GLOBAL:
Greece: strike vs. cop attacks;
How U.S., NATO destroyed Yugoslavia.
TEAR DOWN THE WALLS:
Child detention on toxic dump;
Penn. incarcerated worker blasts conditions;
Palestine to Philly.
