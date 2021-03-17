PDF of March 18 issue

By Workers World Party posted on March 17, 2021

Download the PDF.

Bust the filibuster,
pass the PRO-union Act!

Medical justice: Release Mumia now!
International Women’s Day:

Protest of massacre in Philippines;
New York Boricua Resistance;
1970 march on women’s prison.

ALSO:

Solidarity with #BAmazon;
Sharpeville 1960: A turning point;
Bus drivers blast school reopening;
Stimulus for who?

UNITE TO SMASH RACISM!

Sanctuary schools;
Apache Stronghold;
What happened to Kendrick Johnson?
Convict murderer of George Floyd!
Editorial Defend voting rights!

GLOBAL:

Greece: strike vs. cop attacks;
How U.S., NATO destroyed Yugoslavia.

TEAR DOWN THE WALLS:

Child detention on toxic dump;
Penn. incarcerated worker blasts conditions;
Palestine to Philly.

Download the PDF.
More PDF back-issues here.

Copyright © 2020 Workers.org

Simple Share Buttons

Share this
Simple Share Buttons