MLBPA supports Amazon workers voting union “YES!”

The following statement was issued by the Major League Baseball Players Association on their Twitter feed, March 2. (tinyurl.com/sfzwz2ub) There are 1,200 members of the MLBPA, with only 7.7% African American. In late January, the National Football League Players Association — with over 2,000 members and 70% Black — released a video in solidarity with the Bessemer workers organizing efforts. The vast majority of the 5,800 Bessemer Amazon workers are Black.

Amazon workers in Bessemer, Ala., and across America deserve a meaningful voice in determining their working conditions in a company whose value has risen to $1.6 trillion in recent years, due in large part to a dedicated workforce that has helped it become the world’s leading retailer.

Collective bargaining results in improved levels of pay, benefits and workplace gains that we can never achieve negotiating individually.

The MLBPA encourages you to vote “YES” and work together in a union to create better lives for yourselves, your families, your co-workers and future generations of workers.