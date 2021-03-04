LettersToBessemer: Black Workers Matter

From People’s Power Assembly NYC and Workers Assembly Against Racism:

Since early February 2021, a Black women-led unionizing struggle has been happening in a Bessemer, Ala., Amazon warehouse. They’ve organized in response to dangerous working conditions including: 1) dangerously inadequate COVID-19 protocols; 2) no hazard pay, even as essential workers since May 2020; and 3) limited and surveilled bathroom breaks.

Amazon has spent $25 million in union-busting efforts, whereas the company only spent $19 million on COVID-19 workplace protocols. It is clear that Amazon cares less about its 85% majority-Black workforce and more about investing in intimidation tactics — like hiring the union-busting law firm, Morgan Lewis.

This is unacceptable and we, the workers, will not be complicit in this violence.

Join People’s Power Assembly NYC and Workers Assembly Against Racism on Sunday, March 7, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, for a nationwide letter-writing campaign in support of this momentous and history-making struggle by the Amazon workers.

Although this is a virtual Zoom event, we will be writing with that good old pencil and paper! Invite your friends and bring paper, writing utensil, envelope and stamp to send your letters to the Bessemer Amazon workers fighting for a union!

Register here: tinyurl.com/letterstobessemer.

Direct questions to: [email protected].