Gulf Coast says: Support #BAmazon Union!

By Sean Miller

Members of Black Voters Matter, Workers World Party-Central Gulf Coast branch and others hosted a Feb. 20 rally in downtown Pensacola, Fla., in support of the Bessemer, Ala., Amazon workers union drive. Joining over 50 other cities in a Day of Solidarity actions, they spoke out for the right of all Amazon workers to unionize.

At the BHM1 warehouse, nearly 6,000 majority-Black workers face terrible working conditions, with few COVID-19 protections, and intense opposition from Amazon. On the Support for Alabama Amazon Workers website, the Southern Workers Assembly states: “Solidarity from every corner of the labor and progressive movements is needed now to show the workers in Bessemer that they are not alone, that all eyes are on the historic struggle that they are leading. This is especially needed as Amazon ramps up their union-busting tactics.” For more information, see supportamazonworkers.org.