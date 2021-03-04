Activists chant: ‘No war on Syria or Iran!’

By Ezra Echo posted on March 4, 2021

Buffalo, N.Y.

Buffalo, N.Y., March 1. WW PHOTO: Ezra Echo

Despite frigid temperatures, determined activists here in Buffalo came out late Monday afternoon March 1 at a busy intersection with demands aimed at the Biden administration: U.S. Out of the Middle East! Stop Bombing Syria! U.S. Out of Iraq and Syria and Yemen! No War on Syria or Iran!

The action was called by Workers World Party-Buffalo branch and supported by several organizations including the Western New York Peace Center. Many passing cars honked in agreement with the banner and signs.

