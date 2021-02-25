PDF of February 25 issue

By Workers World Party posted on February 25, 2021

Download the PDF.

Texas freeze: Rich get richer, workers suffer

50+ actions: Solidarity with #BAmazon workers

BLACK HISTORY MONTH:

Washerwomen Strike
Steelworker resistance

ALSO:

Free Mumia!
UAW in crisis
Police repel hungry people
U.S. life expectancy drops
Vaccine patents = profits
Editorial: Whole world is watching

GLOBAL:

Who is Navalny?
India: Farmers’ struggle.

TEAR DOWN THE WALLS:

Inhumanity of Texas prisons
COVID kills—Release prisoners!
Juvenile Lifer freed at 83

