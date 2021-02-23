Join us Saturday, March 6, from 2-4 p.m. EST, for a Global Virtual Street Meeting for Mumia Abu-Jamal: FREEDOM HAS NEVER BEEN SO CLOSE.

Join organizers, artists, supporters and educators as they shine a light on the important history of this international movement to #FreeMumia along with a summary of Mumia’s current legal situation and ways that people can get involved.

RSVP HERE: https://shorturl.at/iown6

PLEASE SHARE WIDELY!!!

Follow on social media for more updates:

Twitter: @MumiaAbuJamal

Facebook: @MumiaAbuJamal

Instagram: @BringMumiaHome