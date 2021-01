Crushing ICE; Year of the Political Prisoner; Support hunger strikers.

30-year U.S. war on Iraq; Workers on the move; No waiting to confront Biden; Webinar vs. racism; Women’s clinic attacked; Anti-imperialist feminism.

U.S. and Canada

Defend workers’ rights, build Workers World! Make a donation to support WW>>>

Get Workers World by Email







Leave this field empty if you're human:

Stay connected