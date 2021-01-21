PDF of January 21 issue

By A. Majumdar posted on January 21, 2021

Trump Out; Time for workers to defeat racism, fascism

Mumia on Capitol attack;
Pandemic impacts women workers;
Pensacola defends abortion rights;
Flint water scandal — Justice falls short;
Struggle for Safehouse;
Editorial COVID & CAPITALISM.

GLOBAL:

Haiti; Gulf War 30th anniversary.

TEAR DOWN THE WALLS:

Abolish the death penalty!
Diet discrimination inside prisons
Legal lynchings soar
Execution of Lisa Montgomery
Black editor faces retaliation

