PDF of January 21 issue
Trump Out; Time for workers to defeat racism, fascism
Mumia on Capitol attack;
Pandemic impacts women workers;
Pensacola defends abortion rights;
Flint water scandal — Justice falls short;
Struggle for Safehouse;
Editorial COVID & CAPITALISM.
GLOBAL:
Haiti; Gulf War 30th anniversary.
TEAR DOWN THE WALLS:
Abolish the death penalty!
Diet discrimination inside prisons
Legal lynchings soar
Execution of Lisa Montgomery
Black editor faces retaliation
Download the 12-page PDF.
More PDF back-issues here.