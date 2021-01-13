PDF of January 14 issue
Special Coverage: Resisting White Supremacy
No fascist coup! Fight back with workers’ power
Georgia grassroots victory;
Marcy on violence and the state;
Threat of fascism remains;
Black Lives Matter and ‘democracy’;
‘Fraudulent’ elections;
as imperialist ploy;
Charlottesville’s how-to lessons;
Fascists, the FBI — and legislators;
Capitol cop collaborators;
Editorial: Fueling the coup attempt.
GLOBAL:
Palestine; Pakistan; Haiti; Canada.
TEAR DOWN THE WALLS:
COVID in Calif. women’s prison
Arroyo: Inside the Pa. pandemic
Free Alabama Movement interview
Crimes of Texas prison officials
Free Maroon & all political prisoners!
Download the 12-page PDF.
More PDF back-issues here.