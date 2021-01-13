PDF of January 14 issue

Download the 12-page PDF.

Special Coverage: Resisting White Supremacy

No fascist coup! Fight back with workers’ power

Georgia grassroots victory;

Marcy on violence and the state;

Threat of fascism remains;

Black Lives Matter and ‘democracy’;

‘Fraudulent’ elections;

as imperialist ploy;

Charlottesville’s how-to lessons;

Fascists, the FBI — and legislators;

Capitol cop collaborators;

Editorial: Fueling the coup attempt.

GLOBAL:

Palestine; Pakistan; Haiti; Canada.

TEAR DOWN THE WALLS:

COVID in Calif. women’s prison

Arroyo: Inside the Pa. pandemic

Free Alabama Movement interview

Crimes of Texas prison officials

Free Maroon & all political prisoners!

