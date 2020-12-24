PDF of December 24 issue

By Workers World Party posted on December 24, 2020

Download the 12-page PDF.

Georgia Senate runoff
Redbaiting derails people’s needs

Youth in vanguard;
Russell Maroon Shoatz;
The real 2020 heroes;
Amazon union drive in Ala.;
Five hottest years;
Vaccine chaos;
Editorial: Too little, too late

GLOBAL:

Amauta in Peru;
‘Soft coup’ attempt in Cuba;
BLM in France.

TEAR DOWN THE WALLS:

Calif.: ‘Mass releases now!’
No borders in prison struggles;
Death row birthday;
Mumia’s case moves forward;
Washington state uprising,

Download the 12-page PDF.
More PDF back-issues here.

Copyright © 2020 Workers.org

Simple Share Buttons

Share this
Simple Share Buttons