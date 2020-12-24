PDF of December 24 issue

Download the 12-page PDF.

Georgia Senate runoff

Redbaiting derails people’s needs

Youth in vanguard;

Russell Maroon Shoatz;

The real 2020 heroes;

Amazon union drive in Ala.;

Five hottest years;

Vaccine chaos;

Editorial: Too little, too late

GLOBAL:

Amauta in Peru;

‘Soft coup’ attempt in Cuba;

BLM in France.

TEAR DOWN THE WALLS:

Calif.: ‘Mass releases now!’

No borders in prison struggles;

Death row birthday;

Mumia’s case moves forward;

Washington state uprising,

