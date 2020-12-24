PDF of December 24 issue
Georgia Senate runoff
Redbaiting derails people’s needs
Youth in vanguard;
Russell Maroon Shoatz;
The real 2020 heroes;
Amazon union drive in Ala.;
Five hottest years;
Vaccine chaos;
Editorial: Too little, too late
GLOBAL:
Amauta in Peru;
‘Soft coup’ attempt in Cuba;
BLM in France.
TEAR DOWN THE WALLS:
Calif.: ‘Mass releases now!’
No borders in prison struggles;
Death row birthday;
Mumia’s case moves forward;
Washington state uprising,
Download the 12-page PDF.
More PDF back-issues here.