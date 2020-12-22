Holiday paper schedule

NOTE FROM THE EDITORS

Dear readers,

Due to the upcoming holidays, the issue of Workers World dated Dec. 24 will be the last in 2020. There will be none dated Dec. 31. The next issue will be dated Jan. 7, 2021. Please monitor workers.org for new online articles during the last week of December.

Safe holidays and on to a new revolutionary year of struggle!

The WW editors: John Catalinotto, Martha Grevatt, Deirdre Griswold, Monica Moorehead, Betsey Piette and Minnie Bruce Pratt