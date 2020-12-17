PDF of December 17 issue
‘Red House on Mississippi Ave.’
Portland activists block eviction
Fight for Mumia’s freedom;
NYC cops & landlords, hand in hand;
Boston solidarity with workers, farmers in India;
Buffalo anti-racists face down fascists;
Michigan: Confronting white supremacy;
Justice for Casey Goodson!
Attack on anti-ICE marchers;
Indigenous land defense in Arizona;
GLOBAL:
Morocco; Palestine; Venezuela.
TEAR DOWN THE WALLS:
Defend incarcerated workers!
Free Alabama Movement: ‘A fight from inside out’
Prison work & the outside world
Ramsey Unit: Texas terror
