PDF of December 17 issue

By Workers World Party posted on December 17, 2020

Download the 12-page PDF.

‘Red House on Mississippi Ave.’
Portland activists block eviction

Fight for Mumia’s freedom;
NYC cops & landlords, hand in hand;
Boston solidarity with workers, farmers in India;
Buffalo anti-racists face down fascists;
Michigan: Confronting white supremacy;
Justice for Casey Goodson!
Attack on anti-ICE marchers;
Indigenous land defense in Arizona;

GLOBAL:

Morocco; Palestine; Venezuela.

TEAR DOWN THE WALLS:

Defend incarcerated workers!
Free Alabama Movement: ‘A fight from inside out’
Prison work & the outside world
Ramsey Unit: Texas terror

Download the 12-page PDF.
More PDF back-issues here.

Copyright © 2020 Workers.org

Simple Share Buttons

Share this
Simple Share Buttons