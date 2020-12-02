PDF of December 3 issue

By Workers World Party posted on December 2, 2020

India: 250 million strike!
‘Thanksgiving’ myth busted on 51st National Day of Mourning

Remembering Leslie Feinberg; Diego Maradona ¡presente!

Stop deportations!
World AIDS Day;
Class struggle surges;
Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities;
Addiction & harm reduction;
Biden’s hawks;
COVID in nursing homes;
Editorial: Companies lie, workers push back.

TEAR DOWN THE WALLS:

Work stoppage in Alabama;
Pandemic working conditions;
Opioid crisis;
Mumia: Lessons on abolition;
Philly: Free them all!

GLOBAL:

Iran: U.S. role in assassination; Greek mass strike

More PDF back-issues here.

