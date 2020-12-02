PDF of December 3 issue

Work stoppage in Alabama; Pandemic working conditions; Opioid crisis; Mumia: Lessons on abolition; Philly: Free them all!

Stop deportations! World AIDS Day; Class struggle surges; Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities; Addiction & harm reduction; Biden’s hawks; COVID in nursing homes; Editorial: Companies lie, workers push back.

Defend workers’ rights, build Workers World! Make a donation to support WW>>>

Get Workers World by Email







Leave this field empty if you're human:

Stay connected





