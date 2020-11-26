PDF of November 26 issue
Detroit smashes racist plot in U.S. election
Editorial: Crimes against humanity: We charge genocide!
Storms, hurricanes devastate Indigenous communities;
Vincent Truitt: another police victim;
Black Lives Matter & disabled people;
Women fight military trauma;
Defend post office, workers’ homes;
Political forces vs #45;
Will Biden stop drilling in Alaska?
COVID & addiction;
Hurricanes & climate change.
Transgender Liberation:
A movement whose time is now;
Justice for Nizah Morris.
TEAR DOWN THE WALLS:
Joann Little and self-defense; Free Tyejaun! Deaths in jails.
GLOBAL:
China’s class struggle; Morales in Bolivia; U.S. nukes in Europe?
