PDF of November 26 issue

By A. Majumdar posted on November 26, 2020

Detroit smashes racist plot in U.S. election
Editorial: Crimes against humanity: We charge genocide!

Storms, hurricanes devastate Indigenous communities;

Vincent Truitt: another police victim;
Black Lives Matter & disabled people;
Women fight military trauma;
Defend post office, workers’ homes;
Political forces vs #45;
Will Biden stop drilling in Alaska?
COVID & addiction;
Hurricanes & climate change.

Transgender Liberation:

A movement whose time is now;
Justice for Nizah Morris.

TEAR DOWN THE WALLS:

Joann Little and self-defense; Free Tyejaun! Deaths in jails.

GLOBAL:

China’s class struggle; Morales in Bolivia; U.S. nukes in Europe?

