PDF of November 26 issue

Download the 12-page PDF.

Detroit smashes racist plot in U.S. election

Editorial: Crimes against humanity: We charge genocide!

Storms, hurricanes devastate Indigenous communities;

Vincent Truitt: another police victim;

Black Lives Matter & disabled people;

Women fight military trauma;

Defend post office, workers’ homes;

Political forces vs #45;

Will Biden stop drilling in Alaska?

COVID & addiction;

Hurricanes & climate change.

Transgender Liberation:

A movement whose time is now;

Justice for Nizah Morris.

TEAR DOWN THE WALLS:

Joann Little and self-defense; Free Tyejaun! Deaths in jails.

GLOBAL:

China’s class struggle; Morales in Bolivia; U.S. nukes in Europe?

