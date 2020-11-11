PDF of November 12 issue

By Workers World Party posted on November 11, 2020

Black vote dumps Trump
Philly celebrates, pledges to keep fighting

Seattle marches;
Ant Smith released;
Wallace family: ‘Fire officers!’
COVID surges, economy sputters;
China shows way to fight virus.

Editorial:

Get out, 45!

Elections 2020:

Dancing in Atlanta streets
Buffalo post-election protest
Wake-up call
Global response
Winning ballot initiatives

WORLD:

Nigeria; Bolivia

TEAR DOWN THE WALLS:

NJ: 2,261 released;
San Quentin – Sistas speak out.

More PDF back-issues here.

