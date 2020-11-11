PDF of November 12 issue
Black vote dumps Trump
Philly celebrates, pledges to keep fighting
Seattle marches;
Ant Smith released;
Wallace family: ‘Fire officers!’
COVID surges, economy sputters;
China shows way to fight virus.
Editorial:
Get out, 45!
Elections 2020:
Dancing in Atlanta streets
Buffalo post-election protest
Wake-up call
Global response
Winning ballot initiatives
WORLD:
Nigeria; Bolivia
TEAR DOWN THE WALLS:
NJ: 2,261 released;
San Quentin – Sistas speak out.
