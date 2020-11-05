PDF of November 5 issue

By A. Majumdar posted on November 5, 2020

Elections sharpen anti-racist struggle

Only fightback will stop racism, police terror
Free Ant Smith­ — Drop the bogus charges now!

Editorial:

Count all the votes!

ALSO:

Pandemic inequalities;
Boston workers win on safety;
COVID‐19 book censored.

Confronting police brutality

Black mother assaulted in Philly;
Outrage over Wallace murder;
Injustice Dept. drops Tamir Rice case;
Mentally ill people targeted.

WORLD:

Jeremy Corbyn under attack;
Portuguese Marxist view.

TEAR DOWN THE WALLS:

Hunger strikers from Palestine to Pennsylvania;
Indigenous win in SCOTUS;
Texas vs. Melissa;
Hands off Jalil Muntaqim!
Prison, COVID & disabilities.

