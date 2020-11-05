PDF of November 5 issue
Elections sharpen anti-racist struggle
Only fightback will stop racism, police terror
Free Ant Smith — Drop the bogus charges now!
Editorial:
Count all the votes!
ALSO:
Pandemic inequalities;
Boston workers win on safety;
COVID‐19 book censored.
Confronting police brutality
Black mother assaulted in Philly;
Outrage over Wallace murder;
Injustice Dept. drops Tamir Rice case;
Mentally ill people targeted.
WORLD:
Jeremy Corbyn under attack;
Portuguese Marxist view.
TEAR DOWN THE WALLS:
Hunger strikers from Palestine to Pennsylvania;
Indigenous win in SCOTUS;
Texas vs. Melissa;
Hands off Jalil Muntaqim!
Prison, COVID & disabilities.
Download the 12-page PDF.
More PDF back-issues here.