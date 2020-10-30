Waukegan, Ill.: Black Lives Matter protests continue

Black Lives Matter protests are continuing in Waukegan, Ill., after police shot an unarmed young Black couple on Oct. 20. Marcellis Stinnette, 19, was killed. His partner, Tafara Williams, 20, was seriously injured. Waukegan is 15 miles from Kenosha, Wis., where police shot Jacob Blake in the back seven times on Aug. 23, setting off a community uprising.

On Oct. 22 and 24, hundreds of protesters marched in Waukegan, saying they would continue until they get justice. Clyde McLemore with Black Lives Matter of Lake County emphasized: “The country is in a state of emergency for Black and Brown people.” (nbc.chicago.com, Oct. 24) Williams spoke to marchers from her hospital bed by phone, saying: “Don’t allow them to do this to us. No justice, no peace.” Here, Williams’ mother, Clifftina Johnson, addresses the Oct. 24 rally, as Williams’ child, Marcellis Stinnette Jr., is held an aunt.