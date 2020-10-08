PDF of October 8 issue

By Workers World Party posted on October 8, 2020

Download the 12-page PDF.

COVID: A tale of two classes

Trump, COVIS and poetic justice
Essential food workers battle virus
WORLD:

China; Palestine; Pakistan; Greece.

ALSO:

Denver labor for Black Lives;
Louisville grand jury exposed;
Mumia: Breonna’s deathbed;
Debate debacle;
Voter suppression in the South;
BLM protest vs debate;
The election mess;
Hands off refugees;
Cops & white supremacists.

TEAR DOWN THE WALLS:

Black trans lives;
Second chance;
Troy Davis remembered;
Incarcerated women & trans people;
Calls to release Jamil Al-Amin.

Editorial:

Workers’ democracy – not capitalist charity

Copyright © 2020 Workers.org

