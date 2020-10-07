Philly protesters demand ‘Stop racist police murders!’

Hundreds of activists gathered at the “Rocky Steps” in Philadelphia on Oct. 3 to hear speakers from Black Lives Matter Philly, Black Philly Radical Collective, Black Alliance for Peace and Mobilization4Mumia condemn the racist police murders of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Mya Hall and countless others.

March leaders used the event to teach participants about organizing strategies. They led the crowd down the Ben Franklin Parkway to 20th Street, where Black activists gave short, on-the-street classes on jail support, state surveillance and counterinsurgency practices and showing solidarity with political prisoners.

The march resumed, ending in the wide streets around Logan Square, where participants took part in three workshops — Organizing 101, Street Medic Care and First Aid and Self-Defense.

— Photos and story by Joe Piette