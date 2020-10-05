California nurses declare: ‘Patients over profits!’

This statement was released Oct. 5 by the Organizing Committee of the Workers Assembly.

Over 1,000 nurses in California will begin a five-day strike on Oct. 7 to protest hospital management’s failure to protect nurses and patients in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

California nurses in the Alameda Health System and in San Joaquin County will stay off the job Oct. 7-12 in response to management’s refusal to address well-founded concerns by RNs about patient care, safe patient staffing and adequate personal protective equipment.

The three hospitals in the Alameda Health System are Alameda Hospital and San Leandro Hospital, with its nurses represented by the California Nurses Association, and Highland Hospital, where nurses are represented by the Service Employees Union. Nurses within San Joaquin County at San Joaquin Hospital, public health clinics and the jail are represented by CNA.

The nurses have expressed frustration that their professional expertise is being discounted and disrespected by administrators. The strike will hopefully call attention to how nurses are frontline essential workers who know better than anyone what protections are needed during the worst pandemic in U.S. history.

Nurses at Alameda and San Leandro hospitals gave the health system’s management 10-day notice of the strike authorization. Reasons given by the union and the nurses for taking this extreme measure include management’s bad faith at the bargaining table, punitive actions against nurses that hinder retention of experienced nurses and persistent short staffing.

Mawata Kamara, a registered nurse at San Leandro Hospital, and a member of the CNA board of directors, said: “Our patients are some of the most marginalized people in our communities and we have an obligation to stand up for them and to demand that the county provide us the tools we need to keep ourselves safe, our patients safe, and our communities safe. We do not take lightly the decision to strike during a pandemic, but we feel we have no choice if we are going to get the changes we need to provide the very best care for our patients during this critical time.” (tinyurl.com/y5y5cazl)

San Joaquin County has violated state staffing laws, including understaffing critical care units, failing to provide adequate PPE to staff and demanding cuts to contract conditions that would increase nurse turnover. The California Nurses Association is demanding the California Department of Public Health rescind the waiver it granted to the county, allowing it to ignore nurse-to-patient ratios required under the law.

Stacey Lo, an RN who works in the Family Medical Center, said: “As a (San Joaquin) County RN, I have committed to serving and caring for my community, and I simply can not allow the board of supervisors to erode our working conditions and our contract. When the county is attacking us nurses, they are directly attacking the patients, and we as nurses must stand up against that, which is why I support this strike.” (tinyurl.com/y5wfny3p)

The hospital administration’s disregard for nurses is not new and not confined to California. It is a systemic problem across the U.S. in profit-driven patient care. Nurses stand in direct opposition to this model. They know that patient care can’t be about the “bottom line.” Every patient deserves quality nursing care when they are sick. That cannot be reduced to a commodity!

Nurses form the backbone of any health care system. They need to be taken very seriously when it comes to patient survival during this pandemic.

This strike by the brave nurses in California will be a call to action to all nurses across the country to come together and join forces with other workers at this critical time. This is a step forward in developing the working class into a mass movement that can defeat the capitalist forces of greed that are undermining the security and well-being of all the oppressed.