PDF of October 1 issue

October 1 issue

By Workers World Party posted on October 1, 2020

Arrest killers of Breonna Taylor!

The Left, the election crisis & ‘the elephant in the room’

Environment:

3,334 worldwide protests;
Climate crisis & migration.

400,000 workers stuck at sea
ALSO:

DeJoy’s den of thieves;
Florida bill targets protesters;
‘Journey for Justice’;
‘Proud Boys’ shamed in Portland;
San Antonio confronts cop terror;
Philly houseless victory;
Health workers win strike.

TEAR DOWN THE WALLS:

Jalil Muntaqim;
Palestinian and Irish jail solidarity;
Federal executions and racism.

Editorial:

Stop war on Black communities

