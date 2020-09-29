Sue Davis, ¡presente!

By Editor posted on September 29, 2020


We are very sad to announce that Sue Davis, a long-time member of Workers World Party, died on Sept. 26 from complications of a stroke. Sue was the coordinator of the Workers World/Mundo Obrero Supporter Program, a decades-long fundraiser for WW.  For many years she wrote “On the picket line,” a column of pro-labor, pro-union news. Sue also wrote articles on women’s and gender-oppressed issues, especially the fight for reproductive justice. She was a highly-skilled WW copyeditor.  Sue will be deeply missed. A full obituary on her remarkable life will appear in WW in the near future.  

 

–Workers World Managing Editors

