PDF of September 17 issue

By A. Majumdar posted on September 17, 2020

Download the 12-page PDF.

Philly encampment: ‘Housing now!’

ALSO:

COVID: Is it genocide yet?
‘Disability Visibility’;
TPS workers’ Journey for Justice;
New poll tax on voting;
Climate crisis fires;
Editorial 9/11—pretext for war.

Labor Defends Black Lives

Work stoppage call;
Athlete strikes inspire;
‘Workers move the world’;
Kenosha activist for justice;
Campus unions for BLM.

WORLD:

Philippines; Greece and Turkey.

TEAR DOWN THE WALLS:

Work stoppage call;
Athlete strikes inspire;
‘Workers move the world’;
Kenosha activist for justice;
Campus unions for BLM.

Download the 12-page PDF.
More PDF back-issues here.

Copyright © 2020 Workers.org

Simple Share Buttons

Share this
Simple Share Buttons