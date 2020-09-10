Justice for Marcus Smith!

Greensboro

Two years after Greensboro, N.C., police officers killed Marcus Deon Smith, the Smith family, the Working-class Homeless Organizing Alliance, and their allies took to the streets of Greensboro to celebrate Marcus’s life and demand justice. “We will march until we get #JusticeforMarcusSmith and his family gets reparations; we will march for Black liberation and Black freedom. We will march until we abolish both the prison-industrial complex and racial capitalism,” reads a statement from WHOA. “There will be a new dawn in Greensboro ushered in by the Black masses of people fed up with demoralization and exploitation.”

-report by calvin deutschbein, photo by Working-class Homeless Organizing Alliance