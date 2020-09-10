PDF of September 10 issue

Download the 12-page PDF.

Anti-racists defy police, fascist terror

Fight the right with united worker action! editorial

ALSO:

Kevin Zeese, ¡presente!

Capitalist ‘gifts’: evictions and hunger.

Battling racism on many fronts

Pensacola and Greensboro;

Sports focus on Black lives;

Tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

Labor’s militant rank and file

Save the people’s post office!

#DropTheCops;

A different Labor Day.

WORLD:

Martinique & Vietnam; ; ‘Against the Loveless World’.

TEAR DOWN THE WALLS:

Transitioning behind bars

Remembering ‘Big Black’ and George Jackson

Attica and Paris Commune

Another death in Cleveland jail

Download the 12-page PDF.

More PDF back-issues here.