PDF of September 10 issue

By Workers World Party posted on September 10, 2020

Download the 12-page PDF.

Anti-racists defy police, fascist terror

Fight the right with united worker action! editorial
ALSO:

Kevin Zeese, ¡presente!
Capitalist ‘gifts’: evictions and hunger.

Battling racism on many fronts

Pensacola and Greensboro;
Sports focus on Black lives;
Tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

Labor’s militant rank and file

Save the people’s post office!
#DropTheCops;
A different Labor Day.

WORLD:

Martinique & Vietnam; ; ‘Against the Loveless World’.

TEAR DOWN THE WALLS:

Transitioning behind bars
Remembering ‘Big Black’ and George Jackson
Attica and Paris Commune
Another death in Cleveland jail

Download the 12-page PDF.
More PDF back-issues here.

Copyright © 2020 Workers.org

Simple Share Buttons

Share this
Simple Share Buttons