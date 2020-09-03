PDF of September 3 issue
Sports-wide strike vs. police terror!
Kenosha’s labor history
ALSO:
Capitalism’s Gulf nightmare;
U.S. TikTok ban;
‘I want change!’
Voices from Kenosha;
Raleigh solidarity with Jacob Blake;
What to do about November;
Editorial Are athletes workers?
Editorial Behind the crisis.
Editorials: DNC scrutinized; Abolish the police.
TEAR DOWN THE WALLS:
Harvard divestment.
Release Calif. prisoners!
Justice for John Neville!
Abolitionist demands.
WORLD:
Vietnam; Martinique; India.
Download the 12-page PDF.
More PDF back-issues here.