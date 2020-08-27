PDF of August 27 issue

By Workers World Party posted on August 27, 2020

RESIST KILLER COPS!

COVID-19 Webinar:

Cuba’s solidarity; China’s success.

ALSO:

Philly houseless defiant;
Post Office protests;
Racist cop attacks NBA executive;
Margaret Sanger’s contradictions;
N. Carolina campus openings fail.

Editorials: DNC scrutinized; Abolish the police.

TEAR DOWN THE WALLS:

Women in Georgia jail;
Wildfires in California;
Jamil Al-Amin;
Bryant Arroyo;
Lezmond Mitchell;
Black August tribute.

WORLD:

Vietnam; Philippines; Mali coup.

Download the 12-page PDF.
