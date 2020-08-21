PDF of August 20 issue

By A. Majumdar posted on August 21, 2020

Download the 12-page PDF.

Stop Trump’s attack on the post office!

WORLD:

Vietnam; Palestine; Cuba; Belarus.

COVID & SCHOOLS:

Oakland organizes;
Puerto Rico: Pandemic colonialism;
Resistance in Florida;
North Carolina: ‘Safe Jobs Save Lives’.

ELECTIONS: A CLASS VIEW:

Democrats & the national question;
A South Asian revolutionary on Kamala Harris;
Rebellion and counterinsurgency;
Keep it in the streets!

Editorials: Jobless — and now this.

TEAR DOWN THE WALLS:

COVID‑19 and Black August.

