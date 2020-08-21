PDF of August 20 issue
Stop Trump’s attack on the post office!
WORLD:
Vietnam; Palestine; Cuba; Belarus.
COVID & SCHOOLS:
Oakland organizes;
Puerto Rico: Pandemic colonialism;
Resistance in Florida;
North Carolina: ‘Safe Jobs Save Lives’.
ELECTIONS: A CLASS VIEW:
Democrats & the national question;
A South Asian revolutionary on Kamala Harris;
Rebellion and counterinsurgency;
Keep it in the streets!
Editorials: Jobless — and now this.
TEAR DOWN THE WALLS:
COVID‑19 and Black August.
