PDF of August 20 issue

Download the 12-page PDF.

Stop Trump’s attack on the post office!

WORLD:

Vietnam; Palestine; Cuba; Belarus.

COVID & SCHOOLS:

Oakland organizes;

Puerto Rico: Pandemic colonialism;

Resistance in Florida;

North Carolina: ‘Safe Jobs Save Lives’.

ELECTIONS: A CLASS VIEW:

Democrats & the national question;

A South Asian revolutionary on Kamala Harris;

Rebellion and counterinsurgency;

Keep it in the streets!

Editorials: Jobless — and now this.

TEAR DOWN THE WALLS:

COVID‑19 and Black August.

Download the 12-page PDF.

More PDF back-issues here.