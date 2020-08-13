PDF of Aug. 13 issue

Political strike shuts down Bolivia

UNIONS PUSH BACK:

  • No school reopening;
  • On the picket line;
  • Unions say: ‘Cops out!’

Student-athletes organize;
Honoring Negro National Leagues;
A profitable disaster;
Editorial Anti-racist vote for class unity;
Terror against im/migrants;
Mumia: A matter of history.

Editorial: Anti-racist vote for class unity.

TEAR DOWN THE WALLS:

  • 1978 attack on MOVE remembered;
  • WW interview with Mumia Abu-Jamal.

WORLD:

  • India health strike;
  • Cuba & COVID;
  • Palestine solidarity;
  • Venezuela coup plotters.

