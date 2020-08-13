PDF of Aug. 13 issue
Political strike shuts down Bolivia
UNIONS PUSH BACK:
- No school reopening;
- On the picket line;
- Unions say: ‘Cops out!’
Student-athletes organize;
Honoring Negro National Leagues;
A profitable disaster;
Editorial Anti-racist vote for class unity;
Terror against im/migrants;
Mumia: A matter of history.
Editorial: Anti-racist vote for class unity.
TEAR DOWN THE WALLS:
- 1978 attack on MOVE remembered;
- WW interview with Mumia Abu-Jamal.
WORLD:
- India health strike;
- Cuba & COVID;
- Palestine solidarity;
- Venezuela coup plotters.