Students demand:  ‘Police-free schools!’

A crowd of about 150 students, teachers, parents and community members rallied on July 25 to get cops out of Philadelphia schools. A march led by the Philadelphia Students Union went from LOVE Park to Family Court and ended at the School District of Philadelphia headquarters on North Broad Street.

Philadelphia Student Union speakers demanded the Board of Education pass a Police-Free Schools resolution and repurpose its current Office of School Safety by replacing school police officers with community members. They would be trained to provide the safety that comes from building peace and restorative justice, not police occupation and the school-to-prison pipeline.

— Report and photo by Joe Piette