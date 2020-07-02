PDF of July 2 issue

By A. Majumdar posted on July 2, 2020

Download the 12-page PDF.

Win in california: Cops out of schools!
Free Mumia! Abolish the FOP!

On the move

  • Save the Post Office!
  • STEM workers for BLM;
  • Temporary Protected Status;

Battling white supremacy:

  • Racist N.C. government;
  • Monuments, flags brought down;
  • Reflections on Black liberation;
  • Justice, not apologies!
  • Pride and BLM;
  • Leeds, England;
  • State repression;

TEAR DOWN THE WALLS:

  • Shaka Sankofa’s legacy;
  • Ohio jail 100% COVID+;
  • Leonard Peltier;
  • Voice from Texas prison;

45 years for property damage?
Editorial: Demands for COVID economy

WORLD:

  • COVID and Socialism;
  • Haiti.

Download the 12-page PDF.

More PDF back-issues here.

Copyright © 2020 Workers.org

Simple Share Buttons

Share this
Simple Share Buttons