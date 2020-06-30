Who created the Saharan dust cloud?

From March 19 to Oct. 31 in 2011, the U.S. empire and its imperialist client states, ranging from Belgium to Qatar, launched over 160 tons of cruise missiles and multiple air strikes against the anti-imperialist state of Libya. The strikes targeted hospitals, bakeries, religious services and private residences, killing hundreds of civilians and socialist revolutionary Col. Muammar Gadhafi. This was followed by the installation of a transitional council headed by American academic — and North Carolina State University alumni — Abdurrahim El-Keib.

The attacks also destroyed the critical infrastructure of, and the political power to repair, an ambitious de-desertification project, the “Great Manmade River.” The ambitious project had made enormous progress restoring pre-colonial land stewardship and combating imperialist climate change in Libya, which today is about 95 percent desert.

While the dust has settled from hundreds of tons of munitions, dust now rises in the expanding Sahara desert. A Saharan dust cloud weighing over 180 million tons, the largest since before the anti-imperialist revolution in Libya some five decades ago, has risen from North Africa. This cloud is now making landfall across the settler-state of North Carolina as well as much of the Gulf Coast, the U.S. South and the Carribean, where respiratory advisories have been issued.

The dust cloud is a mass displacement of vital soil wealth from Africa, created by forcible reorientation of North African economies into extraction industries, that have lead to deforestation, unsustainable agriculture and destruction of the land from rampant gas and mineral extraction.The mass of airborne particles will have a global impact as it amplifies the greenhouse effect, accelerating climate change — even as hastening climate change worsens the drought conditions that created the cloud. The particles will disturb — in effect, poison — balanced natural systems around the world, including across the Atlantic in the U.S.

Roots of crisis

The root causes of this crisis are military assaults on anti-imperialist movements, capitalist resource exploitation that artificially creates land use and public health crises, and the impending apocalypse of climate change. All these developments draw together the U.S. empire’s profiteering from the global history of colonialism, domestic colonization and that within client states, as in Saharawi and Palestine.

The U.S., whether through NATO, the Department of Defense, state-level National Guard or local police, has always met Black and/or Arab revolutionary movements with an overbearing military response, from cruise missiles against Libya to chemical warfare agents, sponge rounds and sound cannons (technologies perfected in occupied Palestine) against uprisings in Charlotte and Raleigh, N.C. In chilling similarity to their use in Libya, these same weapons are turned on Indigenous efforts to defend their lands against the oil and gas extraction that further fuels climate change while poisoning sacred land. Every movement is met with force.

Without imperialist invasion, the stewards of North Africa — the Libyan, Saharawi and other African peoples — have shown they can restore the Sahara to a state that does not harm communities nearby or across the Atlantic. Libya’s Great Manmade River, the world’s largest irrigation project, was a major part of a broader Pan-African effort to restore the Sahara — today a desert of greater land mass than that of the U.S. — to its pre-colonial ecology of a savanna grassland.

These decolonization efforts recall the historical state of the North Carolina Piedmont region as a bountiful network of forests and meadows. Now under the dense dust cloud rising from the Sahara, the state is a mess of industrialized agriculture, hog farms, meatpacking plants and other industrial sites liable to create another Sahara. As dust fills lungs across North Carolina, it must also be understood within the capitalist-cultivated outbreak of COVID-19, originally reaching North Carolina from an uncontrolled outbreak in Italy (a junior partner in the invasion of Libya).

The pandemic is felt most harshly by Black and other colonized people within the U.S. due to environmental, economic and medical racism, and in the Global South where U.S. imperialism has prevented the development of health care. This contrasts with the impressive health care system in socialist Cuba.

North Carolina only exists due to land theft through the introduction of deadly European diseases that spread rapidly among the immunologically vulnerable Indigenous people.

While local implications — loss of arable land in North Africa, loss of breathable air and clean water in the Americas — are profound and urgent, they pale before the looming existential threat of climate change. Rising global temperatures will continue to threaten living conditions around the world, especially on the periphery of the Sahara, disrupting precipitation patterns that support life on Earth. Targeting restoration efforts — in Libya and recently in Bolivia — by the U.S empire will continue to have a chilling effect on the application of Indigenous land knowledge to address this crisis.

Left unchecked, capitalists will continue to ravage the world, to the detriment of all people but especially the working class and the oppressed. From Libya to Saharawi, to Bolivia, to Durham they must be stopped. Socialism is ever the path forward.

Liberation not colonization! Free the people! Free the land!