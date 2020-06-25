PDF of June 25 issue
Juneteenth: Racist cops, statues under siege;
Finishing the unfinished revolution
- Black Trans Lives Matter;
- Uprising vs. cops and more;
- Tulsa reparations, 1921 to 2020;
- Workers resist racism, union-busting;
- Indigenous-Black solidarity;
- Colonizers, enslavers toppled;
- ILWU shuts down West Coast;
- Stop police terror! Palestine to U.S.;
WORLD:
- Virus facts & China;
- Int’l maritime workers;
TEAR DOWN THE WALLS:
- Attica 1971: Prisoner solidarity;
- Too late for reform;
EDITORIALS:
- Why Dreamers won;
- Abolish police.