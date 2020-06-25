PDF of June 25 issue

Juneteenth: Racist cops, statues under siege;
Finishing the unfinished revolution

  • Black Trans Lives Matter;
  • Uprising vs. cops and more;
  • Tulsa reparations, 1921 to 2020;
  • Workers resist racism, union-busting;
  • Indigenous-Black solidarity;
  • Colonizers, enslavers toppled;
  • ILWU shuts down West Coast;
  • Stop police terror! Palestine to U.S.;

WORLD:

  • Virus facts & China;
  • Int’l maritime workers;

TEAR DOWN THE WALLS:

  • Attica 1971: Prisoner solidarity;
  • Too late for reform;

EDITORIALS:

  • Why Dreamers won;
  • Abolish police.

