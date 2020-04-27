A message to my supporters

This slightly edited April 24 commentary by political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal to his supporters on his 66th birthday is available at prisonradio.org/media/audio/mumia.

Brothers, sisters, comrades, friends, people — I salute all of you because, although you think I don’t, I see, and sense, and feel a lot of what you do. And what you do is nothing short of marvelous.

What this movement has become over these many years is nothing short of miraculous. I thank you all. I thank you for the fight that we’ve been a part of. We are not done. We still have work to do because the system is still fighting. Because the system by its very nature has never been fair, has never been human, has never been what it claims to be.

But we, in our fight, in our struggle, we can make change, but only if we fight together, all of us, every one of us. When we fight, we win. So, let us fight together.

Never forget the love I have for each and every one of you for the remarkable work you have done and we have done together. So, let’s get together. Let’s make it happen.

I love you all. On the Move. Long live John Africa. Long live freedom, and down with this rotten-ass system.

From imprisoned nation, this is Mumia Abu-Jamal.