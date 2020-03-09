Buffalo International Working Women’s Day demands end to systems of oppression

Buffalo, N.Y.

Powerful speakers kicked off an International Working Women’s Day rally March 8 in Buffalo. They called for an end to the systems that oppress women and gender-oppressed people, especially war, sanctions, human trafficking, wage theft, genital mutilation and all other kinds of violence. Chanting loudly, the demonstrators then took off to march past the mansions of Buffalo’s wealthiest families.

— Report and photo by Ellie Dorritie