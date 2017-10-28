Available at last

“The Silent Slaughter” is a unique expose of the U.S. role in the Indonesian massacres. It was first published in 1966 and has long been out of print. This new digital copy reproduces the contents of the original pamphlet, published by Youth Against War & Fascism. It contains an introduction by Bertrand Russell plus transcripts of the speeches given at a Public Inquest into the massacres held in June of that year at Columbia University and attended by a thousand people. Also included is an analysis and background, prepared by an exiled group of the Indonesian Students Association in China, of the Council of Generals which staged the coup that enabled the slaughter of up to a million Indonesians.