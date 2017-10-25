Labor unions rally for justice for Puerto Rico

Labor rallied for Puerto Rico in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 18, demanding Congress provide much-needed post-hurricane relief as well as cancellation of the island’s debt incurred through Wall Street exploitation. Over 100 workers converged on the U.S. Capitol, representing Service Employees Union 32BJ, United Auto Workers, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees and ACT UP Philadelphia.

After lobbying by union leaders, members with signs and banners massed inside the Dirksen Senate Office Building lobby for a group photograph. They followed up with a march to the headquarters of Housing and Urban Development and then on to the Federal Emergency Management Administration, calling for immediate hurricane relief funds for Puerto Rico as well as for Texas, Florida and the U.S. Virgin Islands.