At a “Street Speakout Against U.S. War & Racism,” organizations representing struggles against U.S. imperialism on the Korean peninsula, the Philippines, Iran, and Central and South America, as well as here in the U.S., gathered on the United National Antiwar Coalition’s national days of action. These marked the 16th anniversary of the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan on Oct. 7.

Organizers from the International Action Center, BAYAN-USA and Anakbayan — all members of the International League of Peoples’ Struggle and UNAC — initiated this rally at a metro stop at Vermont and Wilshire. They gathered names for petitions and invited rail riders to join the fight to end all U.S. wars feeding racism, poverty and repression both here and abroad.

(WW photo: Scott Scheffer)

(WW photo: Scott Scheffer)