U.S. delegation condemns expulsion of Cuban diplomats

A 62-member U.S. delegation in Cuba as part of the “In the Footsteps of Che” International Brigade issued the following statement on Oct. 4:

We strongly condemn the decision of the United States government to expel 15 Cuban diplomats from the United States in response to alleged “sonic attacks” against U.S. diplomats in Cuba. These allegations are unfounded and part of Washington’s campaign to discourage the people of the U.S. from traveling to Cuba to witness the accomplishments of the Cuban Revolution. Our delegation stands in solidarity with Cuba against all U.S. attempts to intervene in Cuban affairs.

We reject the travel advisory issued by the U.S. State Department. We came to Cuba and will stay for the duration of the Brigade to fulfill our mission to support the Cuban Revolution, bring the truth about Cuba back to the U.S. and encourage others to visit.

In the past year, over 500,000 people have traveled from the United States to Cuba. They have seen the real Cuba, not the misrepresentations portrayed in the imperialist media.

We demand that Washington end the blockade, get out of Guantánamo now and normalize relations with Cuba. These demands are overwhelmingly supported by the people of the United States.

The U.S. government’s abandonment of the people of Puerto Rico after the hurricanes stands in stark contrast to the preparation, evacuation and vigorous recovery organized by revolutionary Cuba. The U.S. government has rejected Cuban assistance to Puerto Rico, their sister island. Cuba offered to send 41 doctors and brigades of electricians, but has received no reply from the U.S. government. We know that the Cuban Revolution will not sacrifice its principles or its sovereignty during this most recent attempt at U.S. intervention or future ones.

¡Hasta la victoria siempre!