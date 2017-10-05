Harlem Abolition Forum counters police violence

An Abolition Forum in Harlem on Oct. 1 included free food, drinks, talks by activists, a recording from political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal, and two lawyers explaining people’s rights and how to interact with the police. The day ended with a self-defense class by Ray and Mike of Brooklyn-based POP Gym.

Up to 12 cops and their captain showed up at the event, plus a community affairs officer. Shannon, an activist, got them to buzz off when she told them that she is a New York City Housing Authority resident and that the organizers didn’t need a permit for anything. They lingered until the last of us left at 5:30 p.m.

(WW photo: Julie Varughese)