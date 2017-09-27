Cuba solidarity organizers to meet in Seattle

The National Network on Cuba, a U.S.-Cuba umbrella organization that promotes solidarity with revolutionary Cuba, has scheduled its 2017 national gathering in Seattle for Oct. 21-22. The Saturday and Sunday NNOC meetings will be held in the Washington State Labor Council building, 321 16th Ave. S, Seattle, at the junction with South Jackson Street.

The hosting member organizations — Seattle/Cuba Friendship Committee and the U.S. Women and Cuba Collaboration — plan a public rally at the New Hope Baptist Church, 124 21st Ave., Seattle, on Saturday evening, Oct. 21.

This meeting comes at a critical time for anyone alarmed by the warmongering and interventionist words coming out of the White House. It will provide an opportunity to speak up against the genocidal U.S. blockade of Cuba, the continued restrictions on travel to the island and occupation of Guantánamo by the U.S. naval base and notorious prison.

Some popular organizations have shown support for normalization of U.S. relations with Cuba. For example, at its July convention, the Washington State Labor Council passed a resolution to end the U.S. blockade of Cuba, joining other labor organizations in this call. (tinyurl.com/y8avsf7c)

Organizations and individuals can amplify their voices by asking their city council or state legislature to pass resolutions or make other official statements like those done in Hartford, Conn., Helena, Mont., Sacramento, Calif., and elsewhere (to view a model resolution, see tinyurl.com/ybyl7qjq).

Although only member organizations can vote, visitors who are interested in learning more about Cuba and NNOC activities are welcome to attend the Seattle meeting. There is a sliding scale registration fee for all attendees.

More information about the NNOC and its member organizations, bylaws and how to join can be found at tinyurl.com/ya2d3ssr or by writing to [email protected]