Solidarity message to the people of Mexico from Workers World Party/Partido Mundo Obrero

The members of Workers World Party reach out to the brave Mexican people who are suffering the terrible consequences of an earthquake of great magnitude — 7.1 on the Richter scale — that took place on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

We echo the many messages and expressions of solidarity issued from different parts of the world. The people of Mexico are not alone.

With much sadness we have seen the harrowing images of buildings and other collapsed structures and the increasing number of fatalities — from children whose lives have been prematurely mowed down, to women and men of all ages.

Since our party is in the very belly of the violent and cruel empire that is the United States, we are filled with much anger that the evil, fascistic and warlike administration of this country has failed to demonstrated the necessary humanity for the brotherly people with whom it shares its only border to the south, and whose southwestern territories were stolen from the Mexican people. As Mexican migrants in the United States have said in their slogans: “We did not cross the border, the border crossed us.”

It also fills us with indignation that Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, instead of putting energy into ending corruption and punishing the criminals, above all by seeking and punishing to the full extent of the law those responsible for the disappearance of the 43 students of Ayotzinapa, is instead giving Mexico’s support to Trump’s warlike policies against the sister Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

But the people residing in Mexico who are now suffering this tragedy are giving the world lessons in solidarity and cooperation. These are also lessons in sovereignty. Rescue brigades from trade unions, students and other organizations have taken up the difficult and sad task of removing debris in search of survivors.

The people of different communities have organized themselves to do what is necessary to provide help in all possible ways. They are demonstrating the great strength of the Mexican people, the people who have produced giants like Emiliano Zapata. This is also proof of what people are capable of when they unite.

We are committed to raise our voices to provide the necessary assistance from here in the United States and we will collaborate with efforts being carried out by the migrant communities residing in the various states where we have a presence.

A strong embrace of solidarity from our struggle.

Teresa Gutiérrez y Berta Joubert-Ceci,

For the National Committee of Workers World Party/Partido Mundo Obrero