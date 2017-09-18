More than 200 international delegates from 60 countries joined with Venezuelan activists and government representatives in Caracas on Sept. 16 and 17 for “Days of Global Solidarity — We Are All Venezuela.” They discussed international campaigns of active solidarity with the South American country against recent U.S. imperialist threats. As President Nicolás Maduro Moros described it: “It cannot be just one more gathering. This gathering has to be the accumulation of events and actions to influence the battle. It has to be a meeting for coordination and action.” Delegates came from Africa, Asia, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America and the U.S. Seen here, Delcy Rodríguez, president of Venezuela’s Constituent Assembly, addresses the gathering.

