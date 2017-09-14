Anti-racist contingent ‘Uniting all workers’

“No Trump! No KKK! No Fascist USA!” was the slogan on the lead banner of the United Auto Workers’ contingent in New York City’s Labor Day march on Sept. 9. The slogan was also chanted as UAW Region 9A members marched uptown on Fifth Avenue, along with thousands of other unionists. As the contingent approached Trump Tower, those holding the banner turned defiantly to face the building for several minutes while chanting against Trump.

In the center of the banner, instead of the usual UAW logo, were the words “Uniting All Workers.” Cheers and applause greeted the contingent along the route of march.

The NYC Central Labor Council handed out well-received signs calling for support for DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals). And “Vote No on Con Con” was promoted by several contingents. That refers to a New York state ballot initiative for a constitutional convention, which unions oppose because it could be used by big business to destroy hard-fought gains won by labor.

Unlike the giant inflated cartoon figures in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, no Labor Day march would be complete without several huge inflated gray rats, often positioned near construction sites to protest scabs!