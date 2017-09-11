Rochester, N.Y., anti-war groups say no to U.S. threats and sanctions against DPRK

Rochester, N.Y. — Local anti-war organizations held a press conference here on Aug. 22 to denounce the the U.S. war drive around the world and to defend the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea against U.S. nuclear threats and sanctions.

Representatives from the International Action Center, the Nazareth College Peace and Justice studies program and the United National Antiwar Coalition presented the following demands: Halt the provocative joint military exercises in Korea! Sign a peace treaty with North Korea (DPRK)! Stop the threats of military intervention and end the sanctions against Venezuela!

Lydia Bayoneta, from the International Action Center, put the threats toward the DPRK in historical context, noting that Korea was literally leveled by U.S. bombs during the 1950-53 Korean War. “Korea has a right to defend itself against the only country to have dropped atomic bombs on human beings,” she said.

Dr. Harry Murray, chairman of the sociology department and director of Peace and Justice studies at Nazareth College, responded to sending more U.S. troops to Afghanistan and decried the U.S. worldwide war drive, which he called an “imperialistic drive toward empire in search of resources.”

Judy Bello, a member of UNAC and other upstate New York peace organizations, described the horrendous U.S.-backed war in Yemen and put responsibility on the U.S. government for the violence going on in the U.S. and elsewhere.

The press conference was also attended by a representative of the local Palestinian community, who participated in the extensive discussion.

While participation by the local corporate media was minimal, reporting by local alternative media was very strong. Rochester Indymedia made the press conference the lead story on its blog and included a video of the entire event.