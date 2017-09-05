Sept. 11-17: Topple white supremacy!

Come to Durham Sept. 12! Host local actions!

An informal alliance of national, regional and local organizations is pulling together a national call for a coordinated week of actions to topple white supremacy and oppose state repression from Sept. 11 through Sept. 17, in the wake of events in Durham, N.C., and Charlottesville, Va.

We are asking folks to come to Durham on Sept. 12, when activists who allegedly took down a Confederate statute on Aug. 14 will appear in court — and to organize local actions in their cities to protest monuments and institutions of white supremacy, including statues, prisons and the brutal police. The goal is to spark hundreds of actions — and find hundreds of new organizers.

National Call to Action to Smash White Supremacy!

In the wake of the violent attacks in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 12, by organized neo-Nazis, white supremacists and the Ku Klux Klan, with complicity by the police, we are calling for organizations and individuals to join this call to smash white supremacy.

Take action between Monday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 17, in solidarity with Charlottesville and Durham, in your own community, with activities such as rallies, marches, direct action, press conferences, teach-ins and other manifestations of resistance.

Actions across the country have shown that now — more than ever — is the time to take bold and courageous action. We must act now to counter the rise and emboldening by the Trump administration of white supremacists in our communities, states and around the country.

Tuesday, Sept. 12, is the one-month anniversary of the murder of anti-racist protester Heather Heyer in Charlottesville. It also marks a day of righteous resistance to white supremacists in that city.

Sept. 12 is also the court date for the courageous young people in Durham, N.C., who allegedly toppled a Confederate monument in their city on Aug. 14. Organizers are mobilizing in defense of these arrestees and the Durham community. Will you join them by coming to Durham on Sept. 12 and/or planning a solidarity action in your city?

Durham’s Sheriff Mike Andrews has been attempting to intimidate the anti-racist movement by targeting activists who allegedly toppled the Confederate statue and others involved in protesting a planned Ku Klux Klan rally on Aug. 18.

Andrews has been strongly opposed by activists for allowing horrible conditions to exist at the Durham County Jail, where at least five people have died, and where, in the most recent outrage, prisoners are only allowed visits from their loved ones via video. They also decry his department’s collaboration with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The struggle against white supremacy in all its forms is just! The events in Charlottesville, followed by the Durham action that took down a Confederate monument, are part of a growing movement to combat the most heinous and racist sections of the far-right, which have been emboldened by Trump.

In response, city officials across the country have pre-emptively taken down Confederate monuments — not because their political officials want to “do the right thing” — but because they fear the strength of a united, multinational movement and outright rebellion.

Yet Trump’s bellicose attacks on our movement have continued. His egregious pardoning of archracist former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio provides an opening for the Durham sheriff’s witch hunt against anti-racist activists and for far-right attacks.

The days of action from Sept. 11 through Sept. 17, both in Durham and around the country, will continue the march forward to tear down white supremacy.

Join us! Sign on here!

iacenter.org/supportsep11-17durhamweekofaction/

List your local action.

facebook.com/events/267032350459968/

twitter.com/unitysolidarity