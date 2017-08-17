letter to pam africa

you have lifted our wings

and armed them with resistance.

stirring the pot

standing in the face of winter.

truth speaker

fire breather

living and brewing the revolution.

keeping the seat warm

where harriet tubman once sat.

training soldiers

saving souls

daring us to keep up.

keeping the seat warm

where harriet tubman once sat.

on a move.

on a move.

urban renewal

amazingly

all the ghettos are gone now.

somehow

they’ve become

quaint parks

and pleasant

neighborhoods again.

but only

for an array of new faces.

new faces

that wouldn’t even

come to the place

when it was

all black.

when it was unclean

and downright

mean at night.

somehow

all the ghettos are gone now.

quaint parks

and pleasant

neighborhoods again.

tell the black girls

tell the black girls

we believe in their magic.

tell the black girls

how they were born

from a long tradition

of black woman dream merchants

miracle makers

and super heroes.

tell the black girls

how special powers

are interwoven

in their braids and cornrows.

god gifted

in the tips

of their twists and locs.

tell the black girls

how the others

can only dream

and imagine their powers.

tell the black girls

we believe in their magic

and it’s real.

rank and file

bring your homemade signs

on cardboard

and wooden sticks.

bring your mic and megaphone

to loan voice.

bring your rocks

and molotov cocktails

in case they bring it.

bring your fire

for the teargas

that’s sure to come.

tell the scouts

to stay awake out there

we’re depending on them.

bring the women

so we can stand together

and fire back.

Copyright © 2017 by Lamont Lilly. All rights reserved.

Lamont Lilly was the 2016 Workers World Party vice presidential candidate. In 2015, he was an Indy Week “Citizen Award” winner for his activism and journalism. The presented selections are from his forthcoming debut Honor in the Ghetto. Contact the writer at [email protected]

(Photo: April Saul)