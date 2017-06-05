Labor defends Puerto Rican Day Parade

The following statement was issued by the Workers World Party Labor Fraction. Contact [email protected]

Despite a major political attack on the 2017 National Puerto Rican Day Parade, and on any who are welcoming recently freed Independence activist Oscar López Rivera to New York City this week, the workers’ movement will be represented at several events.

We salute the position taken by Service Employees International Union locals 1199 and 32-BJ, as well as the Labor Council on Latin American Advancement chapter, in defense of the Puerto Rican community’s right to choose its own heroes. The June 11 parade’s labor contingents also include Communication Workers of America Local 1180’s Hispanic Committee, Transit Workers Union Local 100 and the National Lawyers’ Guild, among others. A Labor, Community & Faith Breakfast to welcome Oscar López Rivera and a reception for the Federación de Maestros de Puerto Rico are also planned.

The class divide is clear when contrasting this to the corporate exploiters who have imposed their logos on the parade in past years, but pulled their financial support last month. Why should any worker side with the likes of AT&T–still denying a good contract to its CWA Mobility workforce; McDonald´s–exposed by the Fight for $15 for its low wages and high rates of sexual harassment; or Coca-Cola–implicated in deaths of Colombian unionists?

We urge all workers’ organizations internationally to take action in solidarity with the people of Puerto Rico against the PROMESA austerity that threatens jobs, health and the environment. #DefendPRDParade