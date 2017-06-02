Speakers hit U.S. wars in Syria, Yemen

In Madison, Wis., Workers World Party members Joe Mshahwar and Randi Nord lectured on the causes and costs of the wars against Syria and Yemen. The speakers stressed the particular, human significance of these U.S.-funded “shadow wars” for people living in the two countries, as well as the global significance of these wars for all oppressed people, including in the U.S. The talks were given at the Wil-Mar Community Center on May 20 to a supportive audience. The Madison meeting was part of a regional tour by the two speakers.